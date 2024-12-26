Mighty Minds set to launch new micro-school program to expand learning for kids with special needs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — At Mighty Minds, kids are not just riding horses; they’re learning responsibility, gaining confidence, and developing important life skills.

The program, which began in 2022 with weekly offerings, has since expanded to offer five to six days of classes per week, combining enrichment programs with a farm environment, including riding lessons.

KGUN 9 visited the program on a Thursday morning, where a group of home-schooled kids worked together, pushing wheelbarrows, feeding animals, and participating in hands-on tasks that taught them teamwork and patience.

When asked what students are learning at Mighty Minds, student Etta responded, “To be gentle with the animals,” as she held up a chicken.

For Carrie Mizenko, the creator of Mighty Minds, this mission is deeply personal.

“I have ADHD, and I think most of our teachers have ADHD. We love being outside and moving," Mizenko explained. "So that’s one of our goals — to work with that community of kids who don’t necessarily fit in traditional school but don’t need a full ABA-type program.”

The program focuses heavily on social-emotional learning, providing a supportive environment for children with special needs to interact and grow.

“They’re learning how to work hard for things and that things take a lot of work,” Mizenko said.

Parent KC Weinmann shared how it has benefited her son, saying, “My son has special needs and is free to be who he is and to learn the best way that he can.”

Each day follows a different schedule. Thursdays at Mighty Minds are especially engaging, as the children participate in visits from “Mr. Nature,” who introduces them to outdoor education through music.

The morning also features a parent educator who works with staff and parents on positive parenting and resetting their nervous systems.

“She helps me a lot with how to have positive reinforcement at the farm with the kids, how to work through big emotions, how to validate kids,” Mizenko said.

Rachael Day, an instructor, helps students with breathing exercises and warm-ups before riding a horse.

“If you get on a horse and you're like, ‘Oh my God, I’m so anxious,’ that horse is going to be anxious too,” Day explained. “We kind of get the kids out of their heads, get them to do these exercises.”

Looking ahead, Mighty Minds is expanding its offerings with plans to establish an outdoor-education micro-school nonprofit.

Mizenko said the program will feature a range of subjects, including music, science, and arts, with plans to add Spanish and sign language lessons.

They are currently seeking donations as they build up classes and teachers, including a mindfulness instructor to help kids with emotion regulation and positive self-talk.

Mizenko added that they have applied for nonprofit status under the name Center for Inclusive Community.

“Our goal is by fall 2025 to have a place where they can come four days a week and be dropped off,” she said.

The farm-based activities will continue through Mighty Minds, while the educational component will be offered through the new center.