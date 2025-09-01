Man hit, killed while crossing Wilmot with family

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police have identified the man they say was hit and killed while walking across Wilmot Rd. with his family Saturday night.

Officers and Tucson Firefighters say they were called to scene north of 22nd Street, just after 9:15 p.m. Saturday. According to a news release, 34-year-old Richard Daniel Townsend was crossing the road with his family but they were not using a designated crossing. Witnesses say Townsend was behind his family when crossing and was behind them for an unknown reason. The release says Townsend became separated from his family and was hit by the driver of a 2007 BMW traveling northbound.

The driver of the BMW stopped and is cooperating with the investigation, according to TPD. Officers say the driver was not impaired at the time of the crash. Police say no one else was hurt.

Tucson Police says jaywalking is the major contributing factor in this crash but the investigation is ongoing.

So far, TPD says there have been 14 pedestrian fatalities in 2025. This same time in 2024, TPD reports 21 pedestrian-fatalities.