Man dies after crashing into light pole on Harrison Rd.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department (TPD) says one man is dead, and a woman is seriously injured after the man crashed his car into a light pole on Harrison Rd.

According to TPD, 21-year-old Jorge Efrain Guzman-Acosta, was speeding on Harrison and lost control of the car.

That caused Guzman-Acosta to hit the curb and hit the light pole.

Guzman-Acosta was pronounced dead on-scene, the 24-year-old woman was sent to the hospital.

The woman sent to the hospital was a passenger in the car.

Investigators have also determined neither wore a seat belt during the crash.

TPD says the investigation is still ongoing.