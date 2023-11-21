Making spirits bright! Eastside business owner creates holiday magic from her home and spreads it worldwide

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — "Well when I first started, I only made them to fit my head because I didn't realize heads came in different sizes!" said Eva Dojaquez, owner of Originals by Eva on Etsy.

Dojaquez is creating Christmas magic from her home and spreading it worldwide. She is a Tucson native who creates unique, creative, out of the box Santa hats for her Etsy shop.

“I did it as a side hustle at first to try to make some extra money. I was a single mom supporting my son," she said. "I never thought it would turn into what it has.”

Business is booming for Dojaquez right now, running it from her Tucson home, she tells KGUN9 that customers from all over the world reach out to her and ask for a Santa hat to help make their holiday season a little more colorful.

“I've had people who have survived cancer and just want to keep their head warm because they've lost their hair or make something in a special color to remember somebody by...... it's very touching," she said.

It’s a community effort that makes these hats come to life. Dojaquez partners with Sonoran Stitch who helps her produce in bulk now that her business has grown so much.

With nearly 700 sales within the past month, shipping all over the world, Dojaquez hopes her hats become part of people's holiday traditions. For more information on Originals by Eva, visit her website.