'Making a house a home'; Local non-profit adds a special touch to small home village

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As I Am You 360's Small Home Experience moves closer to completion, the community came together on Thursday to add greenery to the homes. Desiree Cook, the non-profit's founder, said she's been pushing to get trees and plants to decorate the homes.

“It’s so important to have greenery," Cook said. "To let the kids know that you deserve to be in a beautiful environment that you are worthy to have nice things."

In partnership with Wells Fargo and Lowes, volunteers gathered together to plant new plants in pots along the property.

“It’s about making a house a home is really what its about," Katie Campana, one of the volunteers and community relations officer for Wells Fargo, said.

Cook said they plan to complete this project by December of 2024.