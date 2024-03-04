Local couple creates nonprofit to help families provide funerals to fallen veterans

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two years ago, a local couple created a nonprofit called TWO4VETS dedicated to helping families fund a funeral for a loved one who served in the military.

Dave Wickey is a retired Air Force veteran with two decades of service. He and his wife wanted to ensure every veteran received a service honoring them during their final goodbye. TWO4VETS gives emergency financial assistance to families who may not have the funds for a funeral service.

“How many GoFundMe’s, car washes, bake sales, yard sales, and just how many different ways of trying to make money do we have to go through to see our veterans laid to rest the way they deserve?” asked Wickey.

The couple relies on both the community and local mortuaries to be able to give veterans honorable service. Members of the community generously give donations for the services, and local mortuaries provide discounts to TWO4VETS.

“At the very least, they should have a service if the family wants one. They should have a proper military sendoff. They should have a color-guard. They should have the flag there. Their remains should be draped with the flag. As a military individual, these are things we hold dear, this is the final sendoff, the final goodbye,” said Wickey.