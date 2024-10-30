Local, county and state leaders hold panel discussing efforts to combat trafficking

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Community leaders gathered in Tucson Tuesday for the “Southern Arizona Human Trafficking Collaborative,” a panel discussion focused on protecting and supporting young victims of trafficking.

The effort is put on through the following organizations:



Mercy Care

Child Recovery Center

Children’s Advocacy Center of Southern Arizona

Tucson Police Department

Arizona Department of Child Safety

The event brought in nearly 100 people, including representatives from state, county and local organizations, to address the pressing issue of child trafficking in Arizona and the progress they've made.

Children make up 27% of all trafficking victims, according to the organization World’s Children, making this collaborative event especially relevant.

The morning focused on sharing progress from various agencies working to combat trafficking networks and support the recovery of young victims.

Congressional candidate Kirsten Engel, who attended the event, emphasized the need for effective programs to prevent trafficking and assist victims. "They are the most vulnerable with the least ability to defend themselves," Engel said. "So it has to be us coming in and working out programs to stop this from happening and protecting them. Also helping them move forward; that was a big focus as well."

The panel discussion concluded with a symbolic dove release, representing hope and fresh beginnings for those impacted by child trafficking.