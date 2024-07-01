Local company combines craft beer and pet wellness

Brew Bites USA, a Tucson business, is turning spent grain from breweries into nutritious treats for animals. This recipe not only supports local breweries but also provides a sustainable solution for brewery waste.

Ty Young, founder of Brew Bites USA, explained the benefits of using spent grain.

"Spent grain adds a lot of fiber, and that’s very good for animals. It’s a good filler as well," he said.

In addition to spent grain, Brew Bites USA also uses healthy hemp extracts.

"We take the good stuff from the hemp plants, CBD and other beneficial compounds, and provide that for anxiety issues, pain issues, especially separation anxiety," Young said.

The treats also have flexible CBD dosages so dogs of all sizes can enjoy them, "All of our treats are one size, but dogs aren't. So, we keep the CBD separate and let our customers determine their own dosage," Young said.

Head baker Bunny Lea explained the process of turning spent grain into treats. "We dry it all out in the oven, mill it into a fine powder, add fillers, and press it out into little biscuits," she said.

Supporting local breweries, like Blackrock Brewers, is important to Brew Bites USA. "We want to support local and help the local economy and community," Young said.

With the 4th of July coming up, these treats can help calm your pets during loud firework noises or help with any anxiety in the future.