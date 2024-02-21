Local cleaning business provides free services to those affected by cancer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A small cleaning business on the Eastside is making a big impact for families. Amie's Quality Cleaning, located on 22nd Street, is providing free cleaning services to ease the burden on those affected by cancer.

Amie Westfall, the owner of Amie's Quality Cleaning, shared that their partnership with Cleaning for a Reason, a charity organization, allows them to offer two three-hour cleaning sessions to individuals undergoing cancer treatment for free. Westfall said it’s important to her to support the community, especially those facing financial constraints due to medical expenses.

“Cleaning for a Reason, partners with 1200 other cleaning services in the US and Canada,” Westfall said. "The last thing that they are thinking about during cancer treatments is cleaning their homes, so that’s where we step in, and we can donate our time to assist them.”

Darcy Myers, whose husband has been undergoing cancer treatment since July of last year, expressed her gratitude for the services provided by Amie's Quality Cleaning. Having a full-time job and taking care of her husband and two children, Myers highlighted the relief that the free cleaning services have brought to her household.

“My husband was going through the hardest time in his life,” Myers said. "And just knowing that there was one week that I didn’t have to kill myself to clean the house and have a clean home for him while he was going through his treatment was just remarkable; it was just a sigh of relief.”

Westfall emphasized the impact of their services on families dealing with cancer, saying, “The lack of energy that they experience during that time can make it difficult to keep their homes clean. By stepping in and offering our assistance, we aim to eliminate one thing from their lives and provide some relief.”

In addition to their partnership with Cleaning for a Reason, Amie's Quality Cleaning is actively involved in supporting other charitable organizations, such as the American Lung Association and Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD). Westfall announced plans for a walk event in the coming months to further contribute to these causes.