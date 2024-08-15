Local animal food bank supports pets and families in need

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Southern Arizona Animal Food Bank is making a big difference for pets and families on Tucson’s East Side. Every month, the nonprofit distributes about 5,000 pounds of pet food, supporting around 300 families.

"Our main priority is to stop the abandonment of animals and ensure they are fed at least once a day," said Donna DeConcini, director of the Southern Arizona Animal Food Bank.

The food bank operates as a donation and distribution center, relying on volunteers, donations, and support from local businesses. A unique feature of the organization is its art gallery, where local artists display their work. Thirty percent of the proceeds from the art sales go directly toward feeding animals.

One beneficiary, Daniel Carrillo, said the food bank has been life-changing for him and his dog. "She’s my best friend, and without her, I don’t know what I’d do," Carrillo said.

DeConcini mentioned how important it is for those to be able to give their pet the best. "The emotional connection between a person and their pet is vital, especially for those who feel lost or without companions," she said. "We want to make sure that relationship stays strong."

In addition to food, pets visiting the food bank can pick out a special toy. "The dogs become like family to us," DeConcini said. "When they find a toy, you’ll hear the squeaks, and you know they’ve found something they love."

Food distributions take place every Wednesday and Saturday at the Southern Arizona Animal Food Bank and you can apply online.