Last Alarm founder and president retires

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Last Alarm Foundation transformed an antique fire truck into a hearse for first responders.

According to Frank Tamayo, the group's founder and last of the 10 original members who started it, the Last Alarm symbolizes "the last ride, the final ride for a firefighter."

Tamayo established the foundation after attending numerous funerals for fallen brothers and sisters.

“Respect should be shown when a person dies by putting him on an old firetruck rather than the Cadillac hearse,” Tamayo said.

Tamayo, who dedicated six years and raised over $300,000 for the project, faced initial challenges due to limited support from the city and major donors.

Since the restoration of the antique fire truck it has honored more than 100 fallen first responders.

After 14 years as president, Tamayo is passing the baton, stating, "It’s time for me to move on."

Despite the challenges, he takes pride in the impact made during his tenure. The new president, Sarah Barcelo, joined the Last Alarm Foundation after tragically losing her firefighter son.

“I got involved trying to give back because they were there for me. They’re there for all first responders,” said Barcelo.

Barcelo expressed gratitude for the support received and aims to continue Tamayo's legacy.

“I can only hope that I can do them proud, step up to the plate, and continue Frank’s legacy. This is something that he thought of and made happen with a group of nine other firefighters, retired firefighters, and he’s the last surviving member of the original 10,” said Barcelo.

The foundation is actively seeking more volunteers for fundraisers and assistance with first responder services.