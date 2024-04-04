“Keep Tucson wild”: Tucson Wildlife Center seeking volunteers for 'bird and bunny season'

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Wildlife Center (TWC) is gearing up for their busy season and are looking to recruit their next batch of volunteers.

They’re looking for 10-20 volunteers who are willing and committed to taking care of orphaned and injured wildlife animals.

TWC's busy season runs from now through September.

Those interested can expect to work in rescues and releases, as well as medicating and feeding wildlife animals like baby songbirds and cottontail bunnies.

“Our wildlife is what makes Tucson, Tucson," said Hubert Parker when I asked why Tucson's wildlife needs our help. Parker is the development director at TWC.

All help revolves around caring for both birds and bunnies, as well as large animals.

“What a great job, do something you feel like is bigger than yourself,” Parker said.

Bird and bunny or “B&B” volunteers have lots of hands-on work.

Buffee Stanley, executive assistant at TWC, confirms experience isn’t required for the handling and feeding of the animals.

“They’re gonna have at least four hours of training to come in," Stanley said. "They will learn the protocols of whatever they’re working at and they’re gonna learn what needs to be done.”

I met Samantha, a "B&B" volunteer-turned-employee who’s an aspiring vet-tech.

She says the best part of the job is watching the small animals progress in their health.

TWC tells me they want to keep people like Samantha around and are open to hiring more volunteers.

“We do because we see their love, their commitment," said Stanley. "Their passion, for what our mission is. We see that, so we love to keep people on like that.”

Volunteers must commit to the entire season to ensure Tucson’s injured and orphaned wildlife is getting the proper care to survive.

“Keep Tucson wild, our whole mission is to rehab them and release them back into the wild,” Parker said.

More information on volunteering for TWC is here.