Junior Achievement of Arizona celebrates Financial Literacy and Volunteers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In honor of Financial Literacy Month and National Volunteer Month, Junior Achievement of Arizona is celebrating their volunteers for their contributions to the community. Since 1957, Junior Achievement has served more than 3 million students statewide, offering crucial lessons in financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and career readiness.

Paloma Santiago, District Director of Southern Arizona for Junior Achievement, explained how Junior Achievement starts teaching kids about financial literacy at such a young age.

"From distinguishing needs from wants in kindergarten to understanding profit margins in fourth grade, and delving into personal finance and career readiness in high school, Junior Achievement guides students through vital life skills development," Santiago said.

The Heroes made a big impact on the community, with students who participate in Junior Achievement programs multiple times, showing improved critical thinking skills, increased earning potential, and greater financial independence during young adulthood.

Volunteers play a vital role in the success of Junior Achievement programs, breathing life into the curriculum through their real-world experiences. "Our volunteers are instrumental in bringing the curriculum to life," Santiago said.

For companies like Tucson Electric Power (TEP), supporting Junior Achievement aligns with their commitment to community engagement. Frank Marino, Senior Vice President/CFO of TEP, highlighted the organization's dedication to financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and workforce readiness.

"Junior Achievement's mission resonates closely with TEP's values, making our partnership impactful," Marino said.

To celebrate their volunteers, Junior Achievement is hosting an event at the Savoy Opera House on April 17th from 5:30-7:30pm. Open to the entire community, the event will recognize the all of their amazing volunteers and the impact they’ve had on kids here in Southern Arizona. For those interested in becoming volunteers for Junior Achievement, more information is available on their website.