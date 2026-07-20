Houghton Meat Market brings East Coast flair to the Eastside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A family-run butcher shop on Tucson's Eastside is bringing high-quality meats and a New York-themed experience to Southern Arizona.

Houghton Meat Market is a family business run by Jonathan Serra and his sister. Serra says decades in the food service industry led him to try something new.

Athena Kehoe Inside of shop

"I've done this my whole life for 20-25 years in the food service business. But this time I wanted to not cook the food. I wanted to sell the food," Serra said.

A personal turning point helped shape his vision for the shop.

"After a couple of years, I became a widow, and I had nothing to do, and I realized there was a need out here for a high-quality meat shop and something with a connection to New York, New Jersey," Serra said.

The New York energy is hard to miss inside — the shop features New York-themed pictures and even a Statue of Liberty. Serra says he set out to create something distinct from other meat markets in the area.

Athena Kehoe Houghton Meat Market

"We're not a carniceria, and I always wanted to be completely different than that. It's a red, white, and blue building. It's an East Coast building. It's got a New York theme, New York pictures; it's a little more expensive, but it's quality," Serra said.

The shop carries handmade sausages and sauces from local shops, but Serra says it's the people behind the counter who keep customers coming back.

Athena Kehoe Some meat options in store

"What makes it very successful is my staff. I'm always gonna give them credit. It's kind of a mixture of the hospitality business and retail combined," Serra said.

The market also operates a food truck outside the location. Houghton Meat Market is located at 10275 E 22nd St and is open seven days a week.

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Athena Kehoe is a reporter for KGUN 9, she joined the KGUN 9 team in July of 2024 after graduating from Arizona State University. Share your story ideas with Athena by emailing athena.kehoe@kgun9.com or by connecting on X/Twitter.

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