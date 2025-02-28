‘Hope in 1’ golf tournament funds scholarships for children of parents lost to addiction

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A local organization is hosting its first charity golf tournament to support children who have lost a parent to addiction. The event, organized by Be The Light Ministries, will raise funds for scholarships tailored to each child's dreams.

Ryan Collins, the founder of Be The Light Ministries, says the cause is deeply personal to him. “I myself have overdosed 10 times and have almost orphaned my children,” Collins said. “I’ve learned I have to get back to where I came from, where the Lord called me from.”

The tournament will be held at Forty Niner Country Club, where over 100 golfers are expected to participate. Casey Polivchak, the club’s director of golf, says the event brings the community together to make a real impact.

“Everybody has probably been affected by addiction in their family or friends,” Polivchak said. “This is something we need to fight together.”

The scholarships will be awarded based on each child's aspirations, whether in academics, sports, or the arts. The tournament is set for March 8, with a 1 p.m. tee-off. The public is welcome to attend and support the cause.