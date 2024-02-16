Home music production is gaining popularity among Tucson musicians

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Local musicians in Tucson are slowly turning to home production as a viable option for creating their music.

Ricky Wascher, a home producer in Tucson, has been at the forefront of this trend. With two decades of experience producing his own music, Wascher opened his doors to other artists in 2015.

Wascher said he transforms each room into a studio, such as turning living rooms into 'live rooms' and creating acoustic enclosures using PVC pipes and packing blankets to mimic the sound quality of professional recording studios.

"When it comes to music production, it's not about having a multi-million dollar recording studio with fancy equipment," Wascher said. "What truly elevates the music is the skill of the person behind the knobs and buttons, capturing the essence of the performance."

Wascher's recent collaboration with a local band, Znora, shows the growing success of home production. Their latest EP, released recently, shows the dedication and craftsmanship involved in the process. Wascher also said the timeline for releasing an EP varies depending on the artist, Znora's latest EP took about four months to record and mix.

For local bands and artists seeking a comfortable space to create music, Tucson offers a plethora of home producers like Wascher.

Local home producers in Tucson:

