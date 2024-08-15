Hold on, Mister: Bear Canyon Neighborhood Association critical of new Mister Car Wash site

TUCSON, Ariz. — When it comes to car wash spots, Mister Car Wash is the biggest game in town, with over 20 individual locations and their corporate headquarters located in Tucson.

But a recently approved Mister Car Wash location at the intersection of Tanque Verde and Bear Canyon roads has stirred opposition among local residents, who argue the project could disrupt the character of their neighborhood.

The Tucson City Council's approval of a zoning change has paved the way for the car wash, despite objections from the Bear Canyon Neighborhood Association.

Vaughn LaTour, the association’s president, expressed concerns about the impact on the area’s rural environment.

“A Mister Car Wash does not fit with the plans of the Bear Canyon Neighborhood,” LaTour said. “It’s a rural area — suburban ranch-type zoning with very specific reasons and places for all types of commercial.”

Residents also fear the car wash will exacerbate traffic issues at the already congested intersection. LaTour highlighted the potential danger of having a high-traffic facility so close to the intersection.

“To be only 400 feet from the intersection when you have emergency braking to turn into the facility... It’s a recipe for disaster,” LaTour warned.

Water usage has also been a significant point of contention. LaTour cited concerns about the millions of gallons of water the car wash would consume annually, stressing the environmental impact in a desert community.

Mister Car Wash, however, defended its practices in a statement, emphasizing its commitment to environmental stewardship and community integration.

“Our new locations recycle around 30% of the water we use to wash a car,” the company stated. “Studies have shown that home washers use almost three times the amount of water as a professional car wash, making commercial car washing the more environmentally friendly way to keep your car clean.”

The company also addressed traffic concerns, noting the inclusion of a deceleration lane to minimize disruption. “A deceleration lane allows vehicles to slow down before exiting the main roadway without affecting the main flow of traffic,” the statement read.

Despite these assurances, residents remain skeptical, fearing the project could set a precedent for further erosion of neighborhood plans across Tucson.

Here is the full statement from Mister Car Wash:

"Mister Car Wash is unwavering in our commitment to fully comply with all applicable zoning, regulatory, and environmental requirements. We conduct thorough due diligence and work closely with local officials to ensure that each of our locations, including the proposed site, not only meets but exceeds all relevant standards. Our adherence to stringent internal policies reflects our dedication to surpassing industry best practices in water conservation, waste management, and environmental stewardship.



We pride ourselves on being responsible corporate citizens and are dedicated to making a positive and lasting impact in the communities we serve. Our commitment goes beyond compliance; we strive to set a benchmark for environmental responsibility and be a leader in the car wash industry."