Hiker seriously injured at Canyon Del Salto after falling 25 feet

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southern Arizona Search and Rescue crews helped save a hiker who was seriously injured after falling 25 feet in Canyon Del Salto.

Crews got the call on Saturday, March 16th, learning that a hiker had fallen, suffering a head injury in the process. The Arizona Department of Public Safety also assisted with the extraction.

A Search and Rescue deputy was lowered into the canyon by a DPS helicopter, while other team members rappelled down to the victim. The hiker was placed on a spine board and airlifted to the hospital for treatment.