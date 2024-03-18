Watch Now
Hiker seriously injured at Canyon Del Salto after falling 25 feet

Southern Arizona Search and Rescue crews alongside the Arizona Department of Public Safety helped airlift the hiker.
Posted at 5:42 AM, Mar 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-18 08:42:11-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southern Arizona Search and Rescue crews helped save a hiker who was seriously injured after falling 25 feet in Canyon Del Salto.

Crews got the call on Saturday, March 16th, learning that a hiker had fallen, suffering a head injury in the process. The Arizona Department of Public Safety also assisted with the extraction.

A Search and Rescue deputy was lowered into the canyon by a DPS helicopter, while other team members rappelled down to the victim. The hiker was placed on a spine board and airlifted to the hospital for treatment.

