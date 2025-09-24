Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismEastside News

Actions

Gun goes off in student's backpack at Canyon Rose Academy, police say

TPD
KGUN
Tucson Police Department
TPD
Posted
and last updated

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A student at Canyon Rose Academy East was involved in an incident in which a gun discharged, possibly inside their backpack as they were leaving campus around 4:30 p.m., according to the Tucson Police Department (TPD).

The school is located at 8981 E Tanque Verde Rd.

No one was harmed, and the schools say they are fully cooperating with law enforcement.

TPD says the student fled the building, but officers quickly arrived and located the student on foot, east of the school.

He was taken into custody.

"We understand how troubling this news may be and want to assure you that the safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our highest priority," school officials said in a statement.

TPD says the investigation is ongoing.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood

THE HUDDLE - KGUN 9 SPORTS SHOW

MONSOON WATCH 2025

Find the stories in your neighborhood

EASTSIDE RESOURCES

City Council Ward 2 City of Tucson Resources Tanque Verde HS Student View
Community Inspired Journalism

Community Inspired Journalism