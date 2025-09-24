Gun goes off in student's backpack at Canyon Rose Academy, police say

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A student at Canyon Rose Academy East was involved in an incident in which a gun discharged, possibly inside their backpack as they were leaving campus around 4:30 p.m., according to the Tucson Police Department (TPD).

The school is located at 8981 E Tanque Verde Rd.

No one was harmed, and the schools say they are fully cooperating with law enforcement.

TPD says the student fled the building, but officers quickly arrived and located the student on foot, east of the school.

He was taken into custody.

"We understand how troubling this news may be and want to assure you that the safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our highest priority," school officials said in a statement.

TPD says the investigation is ongoing.