Free school supplies at Ward 2's back-to-school event on Saturday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Gear up for the upcoming school year this Saturday, July 19, at the Ward 2 office. Ward 2 and the Udall Recreation Center are hosting this event at no cost to families.
This Saturday, stop by the Ward 2 office at 7820 E. Broadway Blvd. for free school supply giveaways.
Pima County Mobile Clinic will provide physical exams for students at no cost, as well as tobacco prevention education and resources.
The event is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and reservations are required. Call (520) 791-4931 to reserve your spot.
Jacqueline Aguilar is a multimedia journalist at KGUN 9. Born and raised in Yuma, AZ., she is no stranger to the unforgiving Arizona heat. Now this U of A wildcat is excited to be back in Tucson and is looking forward to involving herself in the community. Share your story ideas with Jacqueline by emailing jacqueline.aguilar@kgun9.com or connecting on Facebook, Instagram or X.