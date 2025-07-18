Free school supplies at Ward 2's back-to-school event on Saturday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Gear up for the upcoming school year this Saturday, July 19, at the Ward 2 office. Ward 2 and the Udall Recreation Center are hosting this event at no cost to families.

This Saturday, stop by the Ward 2 office at 7820 E. Broadway Blvd. for free school supply giveaways.

Pima County Mobile Clinic will provide physical exams for students at no cost, as well as tobacco prevention education and resources.

The event is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and reservations are required. Call (520) 791-4931 to reserve your spot.

