Free event celebrates creativity in the autism community

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Artists with autism from across Southern Arizona will have an opportunity to showcase their work this weekend at an event focused on creativity and inclusion.

The event, hosted by the Autism Society of Southern Arizona, will feature artwork and live performances from members of the autism community.

Autism Society of Southern Arizona A piece of art on display at the event

“This is about showcasing the autism community,” said Michael Miller, associate director of the Autism Society of Southern Arizona.

Organizers say the event also provides an opportunity for people to connect and express themselves through art.

“We find that with autism there are so many communication deficits that are allowing people to express themselves through art at a greater platform; autistic artistry is powerful and life-changing,” Miller said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that about 1 in 31 8-year-old children in the United States has been identified with autism. Autism is a spectrum, meaning individuals can experience the condition in different ways.

“This is open to everybody. If you are autistic, you're allowed to come. If you're not autistic, you're still allowed to come, you know, this is bringing greater connection and building allyship,” Miller said.

In addition to artwork and live performances, attendees can participate in a silent auction. Proceeds will benefit the Autism Society of Southern Arizona.

“I hope anybody who attends walks away knowing that there's so much talent, there's so much potential within the autism community, and we want to express that,” Miller said.

The event will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Abbie School, located near Broadway Boulevard and Wilmot Road, behind Park Place Mall.

Admission is free and open to the public.