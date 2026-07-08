Former Carson Middle School demolished for new housing project

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The former Carson Middle School campus on the Eastside is being demolished after Tucson Unified School District closed the school in 2013.

The school opened in September 1967 and was named after Charles A. Carson, a former TUSD administrator.

Tucson Unified School District Carson Middle School before demolition

According to Pima County Assessor records, KB Home Tucson purchased the property at 7777 E. Stella Road for $4,337,725.

TUSD told KGUN 9 the property had been held originally with the intention of renovating it and reopening the school.

In 2017, an assessment by an architect estimated the cost of renovations at $7 million, according to TUSD.

The property was approved for sale by TUSD voters in 2014 and was offered for sale in 2023.

Athena Kehoe Carson Middle School; taken July 7, 2026

TUSD said neighbors within 300 feet of the property were notified about the pending sale and had the opportunity to provide comments before the contract was approved by the school board during a public hearing.

City of Tucson records show KB Home is the applicant on the demolition permit for the project. The permit lists RCD Demolition as the contractor and describes the project as a 99-lot Flexible Lot Development with single-family detached homes planned for the site.

Athena Kehoe The front of the school, taken July 7, 2026

Permit records also include a “Confirmation of Notice of Demolition” signed by TUSD in April of 2026.

A sign posted at the property says the new development will be called The Reserves at Carson Corner and that homes are expected to open in spring 2027.

Athena Kehoe KB Home sign next to the previous Carson Middle School sign

I reached out to KB Home for comment about the demolition and planned development but did not hear back before publication.