Family weekend outings: Second Saturdays Family Fest at Trail Dust Town

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — If you’re looking for a fun event to take the family to this weekend, Little Leaf Collective is hosting the Second Saturdays Family Fest on the Eastside at Trail Dust Town.

Several local businesses and organizations are gathering at Trail Dust Town to bring a fun morning for families. It’s free and a great way to give back to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona by bringing in canned food donations.

Outdoor Nature Play Marana is bringing sensory-friendly activities for kids, and Little Leaf Collective will have an open mic for all the little performers who want to sing. Kids can also enjoy a bilingual story time or get crafty with Young at Heart Together, a local non-profit.

Again, the Second Saturdays Family Fest at Trail Dust Town is Saturday, April 12th, from 9-11 a.m. Trail Dust Town is located at 6541 E. Tanque Verde Rd.

More details are here.