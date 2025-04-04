Family seeks to preserve Chase Ridenour's legacy with baseball field renaming at Morris K. Udall Park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Parks and Recreation has opened a public comment period to rename Baseball Field #3 at Udall Park to "Chase Ridenour Field" in honor of Chase Ridenour, a Tucson native and former Sabino Canyon Little League player.

Chase's father, Cary Ridenour, recalls his son's passion for the sport from an early age. “He got the sport, he understood it, and he was good at it. He was a natural,” Ridenour said.

Above all, Ridenour and Chase's brother, Tanner Ridenour, agree that Chase loved playing the sport.

“He just fell in love with it, and within a few weeks, he had a dozen new friends,” Ridenour remembered.

Tanner added, “Chase was a massive baseball fan, player. Everything about it, it really was his life.”

Cary Ridenour Chase Ridenour

After moving away from Tucson, Chase returned in his late 20s. But when he stepped onto the field at Udall Park once again, he noticed it had changed.

“He came out and he saw the field had aged, and not as many kids were out here playing,” Ridenour said.

Chase had plans to bring kids back to the field, aiming to give back to the game that had meant so much to him. “He wanted to be that same coach that was like the ones that taught him,” Ridenour shared.

Tragically, Chase’s dream was cut short when he passed away suddenly at the age of 30 in December.

After his passing, Ridenour met with the president of the Sabino Canyon Little League to discuss Chase's original vision. “(I) basically asked him, you know, what does this league need to bring the kids back to the park?” Ridenour recalled.

That's how the "Chase Little League Fund" came to life. The fund is designed to update the facilities, provide security, bring back the snack bar, and offer scholarships to cover registration, uniforms, and equipment for families in need.

One of their projects is to install a new scoreboard on the field with Chase’s name — a scoreboard Tanner hopes his daughter will one day see once she's old enough to swing a bat. “To be able to maybe one day play sports here and look over and see the scoreboard and say, ‘That’s my uncle,’ it’s like a really, really special feeling,” he said.

Ridenour believes the new scoreboard will offer future generations more than just a place to track scores. “I think it’s a great opportunity for future generations of kids to look up at the sign on the scoreboard and say, ‘Who is that?’ And to have a coach or a parent tell Chase's story about his love for the game and his determination,” Ridenour said.

The public comment period on the proposed name change is open until May 10. Tucson residents can submit comments online or by mail to Tucson Parks and Recreation.

According to Tucson Parks and Recreation, all namings, renamings, and dedications are subject to the following fees:



Parks: $10,000

Park amenities: $5,000