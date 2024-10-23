Eastside wash overgrowth leaves neighbors concerned over potential flooding

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One Eastside man is expressing concerns about Kinnison Wash being loaded with vegetation. While monsoon is over, it's not unusual to see more rain in Tucson during the winter, so he fears it could lead to potential flooding.

Jacqueline Aguilar | KGUN 9

Bill Mackinnon has lived next to Kinnison Wash for about 40 years. He tells me that he's seen the wash go through many different stages. MacKinnon says Kinnison Wash has filled up with less vegetation than there is now.

"I've seen the water up within two or three or four inches of the top of the box culvert," said MacKinnon.

MacKinnon says he's scared about potential flooding.

"I would say generally I live that way because I know—I know how high the water can get and they have been just neglecting and not doing anything about this," MacKinnon said.

Jacqueline Aguilar | KGUN 9

The Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility (DTM) says:

"In general, across the City of Tucson, Streets Maintenance Staff with the Department of Transportation and Mobility (DTM) trims and clears trees and brush in washes prior to the monsoon each year, ensuring flow lines are clear. Following monsoon, DTM staff, alongside the City's environmental team, determine if washes are overgrown and if trimming is necessary, while also adhering to the Mayor's Tucson Million Trees Initiative. Overall, DTM maintains about 500 miles of drainage ways throughout the City."

"I haven't seen it cleaned at all in a couple years," said MacKinnon.

DTM says this year, an inspection on June 17 determined there were no issues with water flow at Kinnison Wash.

Jacqueline Aguilar | KGUN 9

DTM adds:

"As for Kinnison Wash, there is a service request in the system for cleaning and it is anticipated that our staff will get to it by the end of the year."

MacKinnon is hopeful the city will start regularly cleaning all the washes in Tucson.

"It's basically preventative, you know, it's nothing more than brushing your teeth on a regular basis," MacKinnon said.

Jacqueline Aguilar | KGUN 9