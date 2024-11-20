Eastside store supports local craftsmen and artists with spot to showcase their creations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new Eastside store provides a unique space for local artists and craftsmen to showcase their handmade work. Saguaro Square opened a few months ago, with enough space for more than 170 individual artists to each display a piece.

Kenneth Wilson, co-owner of Saguaro Square, said he's always felt passionate about supporting other small businesses like his. “We’ve always wanted to support local and small businesses and help build the community,” he said.

Saguaro Square is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.. Co-owner Shannyn Wilson said another key purpose of her store is for artists to deliver their items, so they can focus on new projects and maintain a better work-life balance. “We wanted to provide a place for vendors to sell their items passively, and also provide for their family,” she said.

Desiree Tuthill runs Desiree's Designs — she said having her own corner of the store counts like having her own shop. “It’s a good creative outlet and it’s a great place for families,” Tuthill said.

Tuthill said she grew up in a family that ran their own small business. That, in turn, inspired her to pursue her own passion, making custom laser-engraved items starting in 2015. She's seen her business grow significantly since then.