Eastside neighbors to discuss proposed car wash development and Circle K expansion

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Circle K expansion project, which includes the addition of a Clean Freak car wash, could be in the works.

Neighbors surrounding the Circle K at 22nd and Prudence received a letter from Ray Law Firm in March detailing the proposal. The plan calls for redeveloping the existing Circle K convenience store, which sits on approximately 1.73 acres, into a new 5,200-square-foot store. The remaining portion of the site would be developed into a Clean Freak car wash.

Rick Haase Circle K expansion plan

Rick Haase, a resident of the Dietz neighborhood, said there are already plenty of car washes in the area.

"They're just eye sores," he said. "I just hate to see one in this neighborhood."

Haase's main concern, however, is water usage. While he acknowledged that modern car washes are designed to use less water, he added that he did a quick Google search and found more than seven car washes within five miles of his home.

"We don't need another car wash in Tucson. They're popping up everywhere and we don't have water to sustain ourselves," Haase explained. "We have plenty. I mean you can drive anywhere."

KGUN 9 spoke with Hector Carbajal, a regular at the Circle K, who said a convenience store expansion with an additional car wash wouldn’t bother him. "I think that's pretty good. I’d come more often for my car," Carbajal said.

Rick Haase Circle K site plan

Haase also shared a copy of the project's site plan with KGUN 9, which includes a 30-foot car wash tower. According to the letter from the Ray Law Firm, Circle K plans to submit a rezoning application to the City of Tucson to proceed with the car wash development.

In Tucson, according to the city's zoning procedures, rezoning notices are typically sent to property owners within 400 feet of the proposed rezoning, as well as to registered neighborhood associations within 1 mile of the site. Additionally, notices are often sent to all property owners within the area to be rezoned.

Neighbors, including Haase, plan to voice their concerns at a neighborhood meeting at Dietz K-8 School on Wednesday, April 9, at 6 p.m. The school is located at 7575 E. Palma St.

"I think enough’s enough," Haase said. He also intends to express his concerns at a Ward 4 council meeting.