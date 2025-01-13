Eastside neighbors restoring spring of water to help wildlife

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Clipping and sorting through 30-foot high plants called arundo donax, neighbors from the Sabino Springs HOA tossed aside the plant into piles.

Piles upon piles lined an area around a spring of water that’s growing. It’s growing because of their efforts to get rid of the arundo donax plant, which is similar to bamboo. The plant absorbs more water than native plants, so they’re clearing it out.

It’s all in an effort to help wildlife have more access to clean water.

“I really got excited when we could start seeing the water,” HOA president Ralph Monge said.

Arizona Game and Fish said the longer a drought lasts, the more physical stress it can put on wildlife.

About 50 volunteers like Monge come out every Tuesday and even some Fridays to restore the Rock Ledge Spring in the hopes that wildlife will come back to the area.

“We want to see them return to the area and especially in the summertime when they can get water and keep living because they have a water source,” he said.

Monge said they’re already seeing animals like bobcats, raccoons, and coyotes pass through the area around the spring.

The Arizona Department of Water Resources said last month Tucson saw its hottest December on record and a moderate short-term drought spread in Pima County.

Arizona Game and Fish said a longer drought can lower wildlife’s reproductive success and they’re less likely to survive regular challenges in nature.

“These lower elevation sites in many cases are one of the only water sources for wildlife as they’re migrating,” Sarah Truebe said.

Truebe is the Sky Island Alliance’s habitat conservation manager. She said the grant they gave the Sabino Springs HOA came through the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

“Before the new year, none of the water was actually flowing from pool to pool,” Truebe said. “Now there’s actually water flow, so that’s indicating that there’s more water coming up right now.”

Arizona Game and Fish said less water resources can cause wildlife to group in singular locations which can increase the risk of predation and the spread of disease.

“My vision is pools of water that are much more similar to Sabino Canyon,” Truebe said.

The grant is also going towards restoring eight other springs in the area.

The HOA is also restoring the spring in other parts of their neighborhood.

“We want to make sure that the springs flow,” Monge said.