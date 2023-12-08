Eastside coffee trailer serving morning joe at The Pit has expanded

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Eastside coffee trailer Cuppa GoGo, serves morning joe at The Pit and has now expanded to a storefront. Cuppa GoGo says thanks to their loyal customers over there, they decided to expand to a storefront on Midtown on Speedway and Swan.

It's a Tucson family business that tells KGUN9 being at The Pit helped them build up their clientele despite that food court being in a back-and-forth battle with the city for nearly a year and a half.

"We had a lot of people that always asked us if we were going to open up another one somewhere else because little did we know a lot of people actually travel really far for us," said Emery Van Glider.

Fans of their coffee have nothing to fear— they’re serving the same drinks with the same homemade ingredients. Now they have a chance to get to know a new neighborhood and offer something special.

"We're trying to really build a vibe that's more of a hangout with people, talk and converse," said Van Glider. "I don't want you to sit like you do at Starbucks and work on your phone with your headphones on and not talk to anyone."

Cuppa GoGo recognizes there’s a lot of places community members can go to get coffee in town but they hope customers continue to support Tucson family businesses whether that’s at The Pit or a strip mall in Midtown.

The new location is located at 4877 E Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85712. Cuppa GoGo is still at The Pit too, located at 7889 E 22nd St, Tucson, AZ 85710. For more information call (520) 437-5677.