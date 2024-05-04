Eastside coffee shop expanding this year after just over four months in business

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The buzz is brewing in Tucson's coffee scene as the eastside's Brew Station Coffee Co., 128 S. Kolb Road, is looking to expand this year after only being open for just over four months.

Being a business owner was a lifelong dream for 37-year-old Gabriel Watson.

"When I was back in high school," Watson said, "I knew I wanted to open up something and it started with a skateboard shop."

After being a bartender and learning the ropes of mixing drinks, Watson had a better idea.

"Doing the late nights and everything," said Watson. "I'm like you know what, 'Let's do coffee, beer, a little bit of wine.' So, this opened up and decided to jump on it and here we are about 4-5 months later."

Right now you can only hang out and drink your cup of joe inside the coffee shop.

Later this year, you'll be able to walk down the hall to the back patio. With the expansion, they’re adding beer and wine to their menu, as well as a new food items.

"This is kind of the before. Nice old fence, but the plan is to have this walkthrough right back here," said Watson. "Kind of build this fence, replace this once and just kind of come around. It's a good little spot, you know? I think it's gonna be enough."

Watson is an Eastside Tucson native and his wife Jelika is from Vail.

The coffee shop is Watson's brainchild but Jelika has been there every step of the way. Making connections with the community are important to the Watsons' and they make sure you love what you're paying for.

Mark your calendars because Brew Station Coffee Co.'s expansion is set to be completed in about six months. They'll be open during construction, too.