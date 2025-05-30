Eastside boba shop hosts Pride Month Kickoff Paint & Sip

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A local boba tea shop is hosting a Pride Month kick-off paint and sip event Friday evening on the Eastside, and whether you’re a seasoned painter or a bold beginner, you’re invited.

If you’re looking for a fun way to get creative this weekend, then look no further than stopping by The Korean Rose on Friday, where local art educator Caroline Martin will lead a step-by-step workshop where you can paint directly onto vintage vinyl records.

This event is all about celebrating love, art, and community… and the best of all, for just $10 a ticket, you’ll get all the painting material you need, plus the vinyl!

100% of the proceeds go directly to the Southern Arizona AIDS Foundation.

While you paint, you can sip on some drinks like tea, coffee, slushies, and a special rainbow drink is available for purchase throughout the event.

This event is all ages, but if you’re under 15, you must bring an adult.

The event is Friday, May 30, from 6-8 p.m. at The Korean Rose, located off Speedway and Wilmot at 6118 E. Speedway Blvd, Suite 102.

Find ticket information here.