Eastside bakery expands, adding more staff to meet growing demand

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sydney's Sweet Shoppe, a popular Eastside bakery known for its homemade pies, has expanded to a larger location to meet the growing demand for its baked goods. After five months of planning and renovations, the new space is now fully operational, offering not only more room but also an expanded menu and more employees.

Owner Sydney Adams-Yi, who opened the bakery in 2020, credits her grandmother’s award-winning pies for inspiring her passion for baking. “She was known as the 'pie queen' in our family and won many contests with her pastries,” Adams-Yi said.

The bakery quickly gained a loyal following, and positive feedback from customers encouraged Adams-Yi to expand.

“Customers told us it would be great to enjoy our pies with a cup of coffee, so we decided to create a space where they could do just that,” she said.

The new location, which opened last week, has allowed Adams-Yi to hire four additional staff members. She and her father, who continues to help with the bakery, can now produce hundreds of pies each day. The expanded space also means more seating for customers to enjoy their treats on-site.

Sydney’s Sweet Shoppe is now open Tuesday through Saturday, with varying hours.