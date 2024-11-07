Eastside authors join global project to empower women through their award-winning book

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A group of women, from around the world and in southern Arizona, came together to share personal stories of strength and resilience.

Deb Anderson, one of 15 co-authors, contributed her own chapter containing details of struggles and lessons in her journey through life. Anderson said she was inspired to create this project after a friend suggested they share their experiences, as they describe it, of ‘women living in a man’s world.’ Anderson, a writer herself, then took the step to invite authors from different countries.

"We wanted to show that women have voices that need to be empowered," Anderson said, "and that women need to step into their power, unapologetically."

Even though they each share different experiences, the women who wrote Empowering Women With Words Life-Changing Conversations share a common goal: to inspire others and help them find their own strength.

Kathy Peake, another co-author, said for her, this project was not about suggesting women adopt traditionally masculine traits, but embrace their own power. “It’s about having our own feminine voice and being able to speak that," Peake said.

Becky Noel, another co-author, said she's already heard positive feedback on the book. Noel said a reader reached out to her, and said she wished she'd read Noel's chapter when she was a teenager.

Noel said that note confirmed how important this project is. “To hear that one person say (that)... that sealed the deal for me,” Noel said.

The project leaders said they've already finished a second book in the series, weaving in stories from different women, that's set to be published January 2025; they are now working on a third entry in the series.