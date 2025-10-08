Don’t let fall fool you: Heat still a threat on Arizona trails

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Even though it's fall and it's starting to cool down, that does not mean it's safe to hike in the heat.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) Search and Rescue Team rescued a group of three people in their 20s on the Sabino Canyon Trail in the Eastside on Tuesday afternoon.

The Rural Metro Fire Department (RMFD) also responded.

PCSD says two of the three people were overheated and dehydrated.

Deputies say they got the call around 3 p.m. and were able to drive up and get to the group by 3:30 p.m. An IV was given to the two individuals.

One of the men who was rescued said he was incredibly afraid and felt dizzy, so he knew he needed to sit down.

He said he underestimated the sun and didn’t bring nearly enough water.

Amy Di Miceli, rescuer with Southern Arizona Rescue Association (SARA), says the biggest mistake people make is not realizing how strong the sun is and not bringing enough water.

“We typically recommend one liter of water per person per hour you’re planning on hiking. Always bring more than you think you’re going to need, and when your water is halfway gone, that’s when it’s time to turn around and start heading back," Di Miceli said.

She says even if you’re athletic and really highly trained, your body can still be overcome.

"In addition to water, you also want to bring those salty snacks, those electrolytes, those things along with the water to have to keep your electrolytes in check," Di Miceli said.

So far this year, SARA has done 56 rescues, and about 10 of those were heat-related calls.

Di Miceli reminds people to wear long sleeves and loose clothing, sunscreen, hats, sunglasses, and anything to protect themselves from the sun.

In addition to staying hydrated and keeping your skin from getting burned, make sure you're not using the trails in the dark.

"Always bring a light source with you. One thing is the sun is starting to go down a lot sooner, so this is about the time of year where we start to see people misjudge just how soon the sun's going down, and they'll start getting caught in the dark," Di Miceli said. "So bring a light source with you. Bring a flashlight, bring a headlamp. Your phone does not count as a light source."

If you start to feel disoriented and think you won’t be able to make it back, call 911.

Search and rescue services are free in the state of Arizona, so call sooner rather than later.