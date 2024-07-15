Dogs-N-Donuts: Serving up sweet, yet healthy treats for pups

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It all started when Christa Parsons adopted a dog from the animal shelter. That adoption sparked an idea: a dedicated sweet treat shop for dogs in Tucson.

"Tucson didn’t have anything like that," Parsons said. "So I thought, why shouldn’t I shift gears a little bit and do more for the dogs?"

Parsons is the founder of Dogs-N-Donuts, a specialty shop offering a variety of doggy desserts, from donuts to birthday cakes and even gelato ice cream — better known as 'Pawlato.' Each treat is made with love and care.

"We believe in simple ingredients, so we just use oats and peanut butter in that cookie base," Parsons said. "Then we top it with a little yogurt glaze. Most of the treats are dipped in dehydrated fruits and veggies that we prepare ourselves."

Parsons' journey as a small business owner began with her passion for health and fitness. She previously owned a gym with her husband and had a home bakery making healthier treats for her clients, which she also sold at local farmers markets.

However, it was the adoption of their dog, Pete, that truly inspired her latest venture.

"I started experimenting and handing things out to friends, clients, and family," Parsons said. "People were just like, ‘Wow, my dog really likes this stuff.’"

From there the idea began shaping into a reality.

Since its inception in 2018, Dogs-N-Donuts has thrived. The business has grown more involved in the community by hosting adoption events through PACC and featuring products from other local vendors in the store.

"People care," Parsons said. "They love this business and want to see it thrive."

Parsons said she hopes to expand in the future.