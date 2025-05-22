Delivering more than meals: Volunteer drivers needed at Mobile Meals

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The nonprofit Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona serves hundreds of people of all ages who have a hard time cooking or getting to the grocery store. Right now, they need some community support.

Many regular drivers take time off over the summer to avoid the heat, and that’s about 20% of their volunteers. That’s why Mobile Meals is in urgent need of more volunteers to make sure their clients never go hungry.

Last fiscal year, 58,662 meals were delivered to 667 clients.

Jacqueline Aguilar | KGUN 9

Mobile Meals supports people by addressing food insecurity and social isolation. L’Don Sawyer, CEO of Mobile Meals, says a volunteer could be the only person their clients see that day.

Jacqueline Aguilar | KGUN 9

“For many of our clients, family may not be in Tucson or they do not have family," Sawyer said. "So, the service that we provide becomes even more critical to our clients.”

Mirium Matz has dedicated 30 years to delivering meals, along with about 200 other volunteers. Matz describes the time she called 911 after she found her client of several years unresponsive.

Jacqueline Aguilar | KGUN 9

"She went to the hospital, and then she spent the evening at my house, and she is fine," Matz said. Her mother, who lives in Maryland, ended up calling me and saying, You saved my daughter's life, which, you know, who knows if I did or not.”

I met Sandy Mien, who is one of their 600+ clients.

"It's a blessing," Mien said.

Jacqueline Aguilar | KGUN 9

Mien tells me she cannot drive anymore and doesn't enjoy cooking.

“I would just say to anybody, any little old lady like me, that's home alone and says, well, I don't know. I've got a can of soup. If they feel that way, talk to somebody. Make yourself known. Don't just hide in the kitchen and eat that little bowl of soup because these are good, nice meals," Mien said.

Jacqueline Aguilar | KGUN 9

According to Mobile Meals, 77% of clients say these meals are their primary food source.

Mobile Meals now produces 85% of meals in-house, which Sawyer says allows them to have more flexibility in meeting clients' needs.

Jacqueline Aguilar | KGUN 9

Mobile Meals is located at 3355 S. 6th Ave. They serve the greater Tucson area, south of Marana, Green Valley, and Sahuarita. If you’re interested in volunteering, details are here.