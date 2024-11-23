Cycling season is here! El Tour de Tucson, good weather bring economic boost to bike shops

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Inside Sabino Cycles, it's bustling with customers as they bring in their bikes. In the back, the employees work on all things from tires to bike chains to make sure each person's bike is ready to race.

Bruce Rhoades, the sales manager at Sabino Cycles, has worked in the bike business for 40 years with the last three at Sabino Cycles.

“My grandpa taught me how to work on them so I got hooked from there,” he said.

As a Tucson native, he knows the vastness of the cycling community in town. He said people from all over the country come to Tucson to ride their bikes either on the roads or the mountains.

“Tucson is, no joke, no hyperbole, one of the best places in the world to ride,” he said.

With the good weather and El Tour de Tucson, he said this time of year brings in more customers for local businesses like Sabino Cycles.

"We're really just thanking people for coming to Tucson," he said. "Not only help us out as a business but you help other businesses out like restaurants, hotels and just spending your hard earned money here in Tucson.”

El Tour begins in the early morning on Saturday, November 23rd.