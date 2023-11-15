Culture and play! Tucson mom brings diversity and representation into households

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — From the Bronx to the Old Pubelo, Heidi Calderon is making an impact in Southern Arizona by bringing unique children’s toys to store shelves with a powerful message.

“Let's go out and build on other people's cultures and learn about other people," said Calderon. "The people that make up our world is what makes us who we are.”

"Berry Cultured", Calderon's small business, celebrates culture through imagination. The name of the company stems (no pun intended) from different foods that are alike in many ways… just like us!

“You have the strawberries, blueberries, raspberries.... they're all different, but they're so similar in the same way. The human race is berry cultured," she said.

Calderon is creating toys, stationary and stickers that make kids of all ages feel proud, seen and heard. That's something she wishes she had when she was younger.

“Growing up I did not see any toys that represented me, so this is really important."

Now raising a daughter of her own, Calderon hopes to continue creating a toy brand that makes life feel a little sweeter.

"Berry Cultured" took home the big winning check at the TENWEST IdeaFunding Pitch Competition last week winning just about $30,000. Calderon says she plans to create a line of dolls of different shapes, sizes, skin colors and cultures. For more information on "Berry Cultured" visit their website.