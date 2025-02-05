Creative opportunities for all: Eastside artist hires people with developmental disabilities

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Robert Jackson’s art studio, Fine Art by Robert Jackson, offers a space where art and inclusion go hand-in-hand. In collaboration with Tucson Community Connections, it helps build workforce confidence for people with developmental disabilities.

“They're just gifted in so many ways, but sometimes they'll take one label and then that becomes their identity," said Jackson.

For Jackson, hiring people with developmental disabilities is about recognizing their skills and the fact that they can contribute to society as anyone else. He has four studio assistants and would like to eventually hire more.

Jacqueline Aguilar | KGUN 9

“What I'm trying to do, because my passion is artwork, is to make sure those who have a passion for artwork—their artistic abilities, their gifts, and their talents in the arts is highlighted," Jackson said.

Jacqueline Aguilar | KGUN 9

It’s a belief deeply rooted in him as his favorite uncle who’s nicknamed “Candyman” is also disabled.

“But it wasn't until I got older I understood that he had a disability, and I think sometimes when we talk about disability, that overshadows all the other valuable roles that these individuals have," said Jackson.

Jackson is an educator at heart and teaches more than the basics of art.

Jacqueline Aguilar | KGUN 9

“Retailing, selling, interaction in a community, working with other individuals, and then also just the business of selling art, making it from start to finish and then selling at the end," said Jackson.

Jackson’s assistants work twice a week and are paid minimum wage. Later this month, they will sell their artwork at the rodeo.

Fine Art by Robert Jackson is located at 1611 N. Wilmot Rd. Ste. 106A. Call to make an appointment to view and/or purchase the artwork if you're interested.