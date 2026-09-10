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Charity golf event supports kids who lost parents to overdose

The event at Forty Niner Country Club on Saturday features classic cars, DJs, and a round of golf to benefit children who have lost a parent to alcohol or drug overdose.
Charity golf event supports kids who lost parents to overdose
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TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A charity golf event this Saturday at the Forty Niner Country Club on the east side of town is raising money for children who have lost a parent due to alcohol or drug overdose.

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Classic Cars at Forty Niner Country Club

Tee-off is at 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Tickets are $100 per person and include golf and lunch, with the remainder going toward the scholarship funds.

Organizer Ryan Collins said he wants attendees to have a good time while giving back. More than 50 classic cars will be parked throughout the golf course, and DJs will also be on hand.

Collins said community involvement is at the heart of the event.

"To be a community member is not just to live somewhere; it is to live somewhere and to give back, so let's be a part of the community, and how can we expect things to get better if we don't start being the change we want to see," Collins explains.

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This is the second year the event is being held. Last year, Collins said about 100 golfers showed up, and he hopes to bring in more this year.

Registration information is available online here. The Forty Niner Country Club is located at 12000 E Tanque Verde Road.

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Athena Kehoe is a reporter for KGUN 9, she joined the KGUN 9 team in July of 2024 after graduating from Arizona State University. Share your story ideas with Athena by emailing athena.kehoe@kgun9.com or by connecting on X/Twitter.

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