Centenarians in Tucson: Eastside woman celebrates 105 years of life

In the United States, the average life expectancy is 79-years-old. One Eastside woman has surpassed that, reaching an amazing milestone today as it’s her 105th birthday.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In the United States, the average life expectancy is 79-years-old. One Eastside woman has surpassed that, reaching an amazing milestone today as it’s her 105th birthday.

When Inez Savage was born in 1920, the average life expectancy of a woman was 54-years-old. Women are expected to live up to 81 years old in 2025, according to Social Security.

Savage reflects on the advice her mother gave her which she says has helped her reach the 105 mark.

“She always said do the best you can, whatever you do, do the best you can," said Savage.

Savage grew up on a farm south of Wichita, Kansas.

“And they didn’t have anything but horses, you know, no tractors, no cars, no planes," said Neal Savage, Inez's son.

She and her husband moved to Tucson in 1955 with their two sons. Neal still lives in Tucson and says it’s a blessing to celebrate his mom’s birthday with her.

“I never would have expected anything like this," Neal said.

Maribel Centeno, director of assisted living at Fellowship Square Living Community tells me Savage is one of their most active residents.

“It’s great," Centeno said. "It’s great to have her and to be able to have her actually here while we’re celebrating and when we asked her about you guys coming in, she goes, yes please have them interview me!”

Savage isn’t the only centenarian living at Fellowship Square; staff says there are 11 residents turning 100 or older this year.

