Celebrating Mother's Day: Blossom and Bond with Mom at Park Place Mall

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On the eastside, celebrate Mother’s Day this Saturday afternoon at Park Place Mall for their Blossom and Bond with Mom event!

Blossom and Bond with Mom will run from 12-3 p.m. on Saturday, May 10.

The first 100 moms who show up by noon can join the fun by making bouquets with other moms.

Park Place Mall is hosting various activities to celebrate moms on their special day, like:



A craft station where kids can make handmade gifts for mom

A flower scavenger hunt to build your own free bouquet

Mother’s Day story time for the entire family

A raffle at 2:45 p.m.

Find registration details HERE.

Register early to reserve your spot and arrive by 12 p.m. to ensure you get your free gift! Park Place Mall is located at 5870 E. Broadway Blvd.