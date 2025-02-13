Car wash construction brings challenges to Eastside shopping center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mister Car Wash's ongoing construction on the Eastside corner of Grant and Craycroft is creating challenges for everyone, according to business owners.

Several businesses moved to the center just before construction began last summer, like Son of a Bleach Salon. Castiel Jaxx is a co-owner and he says nobody expected things to get so bad.

“I mean we’ve lost 67% of our business," Jaxx said.

Jaxx says the situation forces employees and shoppers to get creative because construction workers park in spots designated for the shopping center.

“[I've] parked at the Circle K, where else? Down at the medical facilities down there. I parked at TMC once," said Jaxx.

“The only way to get through is to go around Paco’s drive-thru and sometimes if Paco’s is backed up, you can't even get back there," said Cheryl Smith, a nail technician and hair stylist at Son of a Bleach Salon.

Smith says some of her clients made the tough choice of not returning until construction was over. Most of her clients are older and need assistance getting to and from the salon.

Smith adds that the limited space makes it difficult for some clients to use their walkers.

“It can get very depressing sometimes because we count on our clients. Our clients are very loyal—to the extent. I mean the ones that choose not to come back, I don't blame them because I get irritated coming to work," Smith said.

On the other side of the center is Amor Nails. One customer, Diana Richardson, says she intentionally arrives early to her appointments in hopes of finding a spot.

“I don't turn right in here because it's so busy. I have to go up a little bit. This morning, I was lucky, I found a parking space in the back, sometimes not so much," said Richardson.

Right next to Amor Nails is Anna's Flower Shop. The owner tells me she Ubers to work now because finding a parking spot is not guaranteed.

I reached out to Mister Car Wash regarding these concerns and they shared the following statement:

"We thank our neighbors for reaching out regarding the construction of our new Mister Car Wash location on Craycroft Road. We appreciate the opportunity to engage with the community and address any questions or concerns.

Our team has worked diligently to ensure this development meets the highest standards. All plans have undergone a thorough review and received full approval from the appropriate local governing bodies, ensuring compliance with ADA requirements and all city regulations. Additionally, emergency vehicle access is a top priority, and we are pleased to confirm that full access is available from both Grant and Craycroft Roads.

We also recognize the importance of maintaining a positive relationship with our neighbors and understand the concerns raised regarding construction impacts, including parking and accessibility. Our team has an open dialogue with the neighboring property manager to address issues brought to our attention. We are committed to working closely with local businesses to minimize disruptions and create a smooth transition as we bring this new location to life over the coming weeks.

We strive to provide a high-quality car wash experience and be a valuable addition to the Tucson community—bringing economic activity and enhanced services to the area. We are excited about this new location and appreciate the community’s support."

Matt Marakovitz, vice president of marketing for Mister Car Wash says they anticipate a Spring-time opening.