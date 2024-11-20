Better to give: United Nations Assoc. Gift Shop offers unique shopping, giving experience

TUCSON, Ariz. — Nestled in the Monterey Village shopping plaza, 6126 E. Speedway Blvd., the United Nations Association (UNA) Gift Shop isn’t just a local treasure — it’s a lifeline for UNICEF, the United Nations’ agency supporting children worldwide.

Since its founding in 1975, the store has donated over $2 million to UNICEF, earning a reputation for combining philanthropy with unique global products.

“This shop has always been a place for folk art and items from around the world,” said Lynn Norris, director of the UNA Gift Shop. “During the holidays, people love finding special gifts here, knowing their purchases help support a wonderful cause.”

The shop, which originated in the 1960s as a grassroots effort selling UNICEF cards, has expanded its mission and its reach.

Today, it sources artisan goods from around the globe, emphasizing fair trade and sustainability.

Shoppers can find everything from beaded jewelry made by Nepalese women to handcrafted African and Latin American items.

Customer Pam Morrow, a Tucson resident of 20 years, visits the store regularly.

“Oh, that’s important to me, that’s really important,” she said, about the stores philanthropic mission. “I’m big on giving, and I love the purpose behind this shop.”

The UNA Gift Shop donates all net profits to UNICEF, making it one of the organization’s significant local partners.

Annual contributions range from $60,000 to over $100,000, with additional funds raised for crises such as the war in Ukraine.

Volunteerism is the backbone of the shop’s success.

“We tidy things up, price items, and inventory, but mostly, we engage with customers,” said Linda Mount, a volunteer since 2017. “People walk in grumpy and leave smiling. This is my happy place.”

The shop’s community engagement extends beyond sales.

Monthly “Second Tuesday Talks” bring speakers to share global stories, such as a Sudanese refugee’s journey and a Salvadoran grandmother’s migration tale.

Norris said the shop’s mission aligns with UNICEF’s core goals, including combating poverty, promoting sustainability, and providing relief to children in crisis.

“It’s all about the humanitarian mission,” she said.

For holiday shoppers seeking meaningful gifts, the UNA Gift Shop offers more than unique items—it offers a chance to support a global cause.

As Norris emphasized, “Every purchase here makes a difference.”

The shop will extend hours on Sundays through the holiday season to accommodate increased demand.

If you want to learn more about the gift shop, you can visit its website here.