'Be strong;' Domestic Violence survivor shares her story during warrant sweep

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The team of officers and deputies in the Domestic Violence Task Force spent an entire day bringing domestic violence offenders into custody.
A two-day warrant sweep where they have a judge on standby to see offenders within an hour. Normally, Detective Mike Buglewicz said it would take hours before the offenders get seen, slowing the process of justice for victims.
Near the end of the first day, the team knocked on Gina Robles's home as they looked for her ex. But she said it was a gift that the team was there for her.
"It made me feel like less of a victim,” she said.
Because one of the aspects of the sweep is to talk with survivors about their cases and needs, giving them a much-needed update, Tucson Police Sergent Alon Hackett said.
"Many times they are wondering if anyone cares or if there is any follow-up being done or if there is anything being done to bring their abuser to justice," he said.
For Robles, she asked questions and said she felt like she mattered when she saw the team surrounding her home.
“When I saw everyone there, I was like someone believes me," she said. "Everyone believes me.”
She encourages people in similar situations to speak up and reach out for help.
Resources in Pima County include:
- Emerge! Center Against Domestic Abuse
- Emergency Shelter available
- Multilingual Hotline (520) 795-4266
- Toll-free (888) 428-0101
- info@emergecenter.org
- Casa de Los Ninos (Children)
- Report Child Abuse or Neglect: (888) SOS-CHILD
- Direct Line (520) 624-5600
- info@casadelosninos.org
- Pima County Attorney Victim Witness Program
- (520) 740-5525
National Resources include:
- National Domestic Violence Hotline
- 800-799-SAFE (7233)
- TTY 1-800-787-7224
Orders of Protection/Injunctions Against Harassment
Marana Municipal Court (520) 682-3980
Oro Valley Municipal Court (520) 297-4780
Sahuarita Municipal Court (520) 648-0658
South Tucson Municipal Court (520) 792-2424
Tucson Municipal Court (520) 791-2570
Ajo Justice Court (520) 387-7684
Green Valley Justice Court (520) 648-0658
Tucson Justice Court (520) 740-3505
Tucson Police Dept. (520) 791-2520
Clerk of the Superior Court (520) 740-3210
