Arizona Game and Fish to survey wildlife in southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — From January 4th through January 23rd, the Arizona Game and Fish Department will conduct aerial surveys of javelina and deer in southeastern Arizona. From the Santa Catalina Mountains to the Rincons, AZGFD will be using low flying aircrafts to count the herds. Mark Hart with AZGFD said a team of four biologists and a pilot will be looking for the herds in order to determine the number of hunting tags to give out.

"The goal is to determine if the population is big enough or healthy enough to be hunted," he said. "If we don't know the health of the species you're hunting, we'll alter the number of tags we give out in a given year."

For those hunting big game in Arizona, you need a hunting license and a tag for a specific species.

"We might close a unit to hunting if the population is low," he said. "It's important for us to have wildlife not only for current but future generations."