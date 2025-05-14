Another hatchet attack at a transit stop

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A hatchet is not a typical weapon but now they’ve been used in two attacks at stops where people catch street cars and buses.

The latest attack Monday at a bus stop near Udall Park comes after a hatchet attack on a man as he waited for a streetcar near Tucson’s downtown. Jacob Couch was at the transit stop with his wife when a man used a hatchet to hit him in the back of the neck.

There were vigils outside Banner University Medical Center as Couch was treated but he died almost two weeks after the attack. Now 25 year old Daniel Michael is charged with the murder of Jacob Couch.

A hatchet can be a devastating weapon. You can buy one for less than 10 dollars. Machetes have been turning up in street crimes too.

Bus riders like Osvaldo Verduzco told us they see knives all the time when they ride on the bus.

“Big knives. Pocket knives. Box cutters and what not but other than that, I haven’t see no machetes or what not but…

Reporter Craig Smith: “No machetes, no hatchets?

“Right. Usually I see police officers and security guards here so they pretty much take care of that, You know.”

But that security is at Ronstadt Center, a major transit hub.

Tucson Police say at the bus stop near Udall Park a woman had her phone, a man came up, and tried to steal the phone. Other men at the bus stop tried to help her. In the scuffle, a hatchet fell out of the waistband of one of the men trying to help. The suspect picked up the hatchet and used it.

Two people went to the hospital from the attack. Police arrested 42 year old Frank Rich Lopez. He is facing two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and two counts of Aggravated Assault causing serious injury. He will not be getting out of jail unless he can post a million dollars bond.