Amelia’s Mexican Kitchen carries on family legacy

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — At Amelia’s Mexican Kitchen, owner and chef Jose Contreras continues his grandmother’s culinary legacy with cherished family recipes.

Contreras, who opened the restaurant two years ago, dedicates it to his grandmother, who passed away in 2005.

Contreras grew up watching his grandmother cook, and he hopes to replicate the homemade taste she passed on to him.

He blends traditional recipes with modern techniques to create unique dishes that are different from more traditional Sonoran flavors found in Tucson.

“I lived with her all my life, and I just always watched her cook.," Contreras said. "She was like my mom, so it’s been important for me to bring Tucson something different, like plates from scratch, and to feel the taste of grandma’s house."

Despite the challenges of using contemporary kitchen tools instead of the mesquite wood his grandmother used, Contreras strives to maintain authenticity, saying, “Honestly, I just want to apply everything, but it’s hard. Like, she cooked with mesquite wood outside the house, and I want to be as close to her flavor as possible.

"It’s hard because it’s not the same thing in Mexico. They have a lot of tools, but what I do is try to cook everything from scratch.”

He believes his grandmother would be proud of his efforts to preserve and share her recipes, and with Hispanic Heritage Month underway, Contreras plans to have specials on his menu to honor her and his culture.