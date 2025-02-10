African Children's Choir brings hope and education to Ugandan youth

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For 40 years, the African Children's Choir and its parent organization, Music for Life, have transformed the lives of impoverished children across Africa by providing access to quality education.

On their milestone anniversary tour, the choir made a stop at Desert Hope Lutheran Church, bringing their message of hope to the Tucson community.

Among those whose lives have been changed by the program is Martha Namujju, now the Head of School for the African Children's Choir.

As a child, she grew up in a slum where opportunities were scarce, and the cycle of poverty was hard to break.

“When I joined the choir, I was from a slum community. Young people were prone to early pregnancies and they would just repeat the cycle of poverty,” Namujju shared. “I was given a better chance to overcome the cycle of poverty. I was given a better chance to grow, to explore, to expand my mind.”

Since these experiences, Namujju was able to earn a diploma in early childhood care and development and works as a teacher. She says she enjoys working with children around the same age she came upon the choir.

“Children are free-spirited,” Namujju said. “They have this uniqueness about them. The way they view life is different. Whenever I interact with them, I’m reminded that there is a God. I’m reminded to relax a bit and enjoy life.”

Access to quality education in Uganda remains a challenge. While the government provides schooling, overcrowded classrooms with as many as 100 students per teacher make learning difficult.

Private schools offer a better alternative, but for most families, they are financially out of reach.

That is where Music for Life makes a difference.

The nonprofit sponsors African children aged 8 to 12, giving them the opportunity to tour with the choir, raise funds and ultimately receive a private education that can change the trajectory of their lives. Children stay with host families across the United States, exposing them to different cultures.

One such choir singer is David Muwanduzi, who wishes to be a doctor when he gets older. “I want to make medicine for cancer, AIDS and malaria,” he said.

Another choir member, Maria Nyrreguhirwa, says she wants to be a nurse because she likes helping people. She said she looks forward to improving her future and that of her family.

Veterans of the program have gone on to earn degrees and establish careers, lifting their families out of poverty.

Tour leader Jim Luzze highlighted the resilience and spirit of the children. “These children are coming from poor families, impoverished homes,” he said. “But this hasn’t stopped them from having a good time, being joyous, and that is expressed regardless of the situation.”

Luzze himself was a choir member as a child. He fondly remembers the experience.

“Looking back at that period, I can say that it changed my life,” he said. “When I joined as a choir boy and we traveled, I began to rewrite my story. I believe that this is the greatest thing that has ever happened to me.”

Luzze later earned a degree in social services, which he said enabled him to not just get work and support himself, but also his family and community.

Dr. Greg Silverman, Desert Hope’s director of worship arts, says the choir came to the church through word of mouth. He says the program is a “life changer for them.”

“In this country, we spend a lot of time talking about political things and education for kids,” he said. “But in Africa, the question is whether you can afford to send your kids to school at all.”

According to Luzze, every child in the choir is now sponsored, guaranteeing them access to a boarding school upon returning to Uganda.

The choir will travel to Yuma on February 12 and 14 and finish the tour at Desert Hills Community Church in Phoenix on Sunday, February 16.

You can find more information about the African Children’s Choir on their website.