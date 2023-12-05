A new way to spoil your pups: Tucson's, Arizona's first all-doggy ice cream shop now open

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Near Wilmot and Broadway sits Cones for Bones, the first dog ice cream shop in Tucson and the state.

Pups may enjoy eight flavors of sugar-free, dog-safe ice cream, including chocolate, cheddar and bacon. The store also offers cookies, bark-cuterie boards and an assortment of toys and accessories.

A space is also available for pet-birthday reservations and adoption parties, which come with a mini cake. Co-owner Virginia Roy opened the spot up two months ago and says it's her passion project come true.

“Even though it’s a fun place and a great wonderful place for dogs, it’s also giving back to the community and giving back to dogs in need,” she shared.

A portion of the shop’s proceeds go directly to the Pima Animal Care Center. Customers may also make a $20 donation which will get their furry friends featured on the "Dogs of Tucson" wall inside the shop.

Roy's mission is "to make sure all dogs get spoiled and loved, and to reward those of us that absolutely love spoiling our fur babies and having special time with them as well.”

The team also collects unwanted pet food in Karma's Korner, in honor of Roy's pup. The food then goes to shelters in the area.

“It was a really cute little shop, all the cute little treats, and it’s just such a friendly, welcoming environment. It’s great energy here,” said returning customer Melissa Mason.

She said she was inspired through the work Cones for Bones does.

“I actually offered to volunteer for any upcoming events that she’s doing, just to help scoop ice cream or whatever, just to give back as well,” Mason explained.

That sense of community seems to be a common theme within the entire plaza.

Neighboring business Oh, Behave Pet Training & Behavior Solutions, LLC., 6121 E. Broadway Blvd. #139, supplies coupons to its customers, giving them 10% off Cones for Bones purchases.

On Tuesday's, the ice cream shop partners with bar and grill Salty Dawg II for Pints and Paws. Customers get dog-friendly Buddy Brews beer at Cones for Bones and then enjoy a pint of their own on the patio at the bar just a few steps away.

And a couple of doors down is a dog grooming service — a one-stop plaza for dog owners.

Roy has big plans for the shop, and the community it's fostering.

“Everyone that comes in is very excited," she said. "[They say] 'I can’t believe a place like this exists and there should be more of these.' Believe me, we’re trying.”

Visit Cones for Bones at 6121 E. Broadway Blvd. STE 138, Tucson, Ariz. 85711.